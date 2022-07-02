Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

