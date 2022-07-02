Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,346 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.6% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $143.92 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

