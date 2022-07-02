Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $157.39

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENLGet Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.39 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 132.80 ($1.63). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 133.80 ($1.64), with a volume of 381,959 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GENL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genel Energy to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 177 ($2.17) to GBX 182 ($2.23) in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £370.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 157.39.

About Genel Energy (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

