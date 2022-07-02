Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $157.39

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.39 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 132.80 ($1.63). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 133.80 ($1.64), with a volume of 381,959 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GENL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genel Energy to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 177 ($2.17) to GBX 182 ($2.23) in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £370.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 157.39.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

