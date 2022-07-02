General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $72.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

