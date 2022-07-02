General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIS. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43. General Mills has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,466 shares of company stock worth $7,399,768. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

