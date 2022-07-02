Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush set a $74.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

GBT opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

