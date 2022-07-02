Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $708,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 220,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $85,100,000 after acquiring an additional 189,338 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

HD opened at $279.08 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

