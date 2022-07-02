Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 222 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

NYSE DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

