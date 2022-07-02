Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,777,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,269 shares during the period.

Shares of DIV stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

