Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,686,000 after buying an additional 3,637,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 518,130 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 608,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after buying an additional 273,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,077,000.

Shares of BUG opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

