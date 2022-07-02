Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,817,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,356,000 after acquiring an additional 275,596 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 283.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 192,550 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,260,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84. Globus Medical has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

