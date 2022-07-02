Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 186,277 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on GSV shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$0.55 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.66 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Gold Standard Ventures ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 76.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 92,988 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 728.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,077,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,770 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,973,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 701,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 48,576,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,793 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

