Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,043.21

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,043.21 ($37.34) and traded as low as GBX 2,545 ($31.22). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 2,615 ($32.08), with a volume of 107 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of £201.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1,444.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,043.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,152.39.

In related news, insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,210 ($39.38), for a total value of £38,070.60 ($46,706.66).

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

