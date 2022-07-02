Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,261.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,565.55. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

