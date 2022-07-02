Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.54

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.54 and traded as low as $17.76. Graniteshares Gold Trust shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 793,283 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,828,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,907,000 after buying an additional 278,703 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 459.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 284,619 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 44.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 872,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 135,717 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.