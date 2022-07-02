Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.65

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.65 and traded as low as C$1.21. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 68,375 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$107.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.65.

Get Graphite One alerts:

Graphite One Company Profile (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.