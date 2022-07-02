Graypoint LLC Buys New Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 91,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $70.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

