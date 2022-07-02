Graypoint LLC Grows Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after buying an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $485.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.80. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

