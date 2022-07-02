Graypoint LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $918,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

NYSE HLT opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.17. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.71 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.38.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

