Graypoint LLC Has $8.32 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 76.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 32,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

DIS stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average is $129.97. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

