Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.