Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 430.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 19.0% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $199.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

