Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.21

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.21 and traded as high as $59.49. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $59.43, with a volume of 41,723 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $766.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.21.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $7,301,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

