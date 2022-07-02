Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 40,202 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,202 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,468 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in NexGen Energy by 5,857.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,858,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after buying an additional 1,246,262 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 2,349.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 950,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,845,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 519,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

