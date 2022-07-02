Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 4,585 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 132,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 70,947 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

NYSE:UBER opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.