Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 63 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Shares of NOC opened at $486.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

