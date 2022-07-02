Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,348 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Independence Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.