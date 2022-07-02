Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,735,000 after purchasing an additional 753,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 707,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,698,000 after purchasing an additional 311,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $649,161,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Shares of CL opened at $81.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

