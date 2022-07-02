Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

