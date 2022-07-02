Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,260 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 660.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $106.14 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.