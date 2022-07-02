Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 2,016 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 785,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,610 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 64,729 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 342,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $13.64 on Friday. Rattler Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $103.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

