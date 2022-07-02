Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 526 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $70.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.