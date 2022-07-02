Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 96 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 64,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $327.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.20. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.