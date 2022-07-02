Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

