Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,203,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 298,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,816,000 after purchasing an additional 256,371 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 16,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

