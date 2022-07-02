Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $47.77 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

