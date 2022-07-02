Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 442,597 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,580,000 after acquiring an additional 386,396 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.17 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.61.

