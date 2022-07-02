Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $5.92 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 48.2% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 53,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average is $147.57. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

