Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after buying an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.85.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.44.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.