Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $687,000 Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after buying an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,702,000 after buying an additional 79,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,493,000 after buying an additional 75,888 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,309,000 after buying an additional 40,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,056,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $114.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $111.89 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.