Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $698,000 Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,221,000. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Alcoa by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on AA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

NYSE:AA opened at $44.78 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

