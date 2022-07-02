Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.