Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $915,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 130,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 214,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 49,197 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.40.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.79. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,307.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.