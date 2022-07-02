Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $297,284,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,037 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.46 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

