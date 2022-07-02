Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCCO stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.87%.

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

