Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,650 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,474,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after buying an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after buying an additional 6,064,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after buying an additional 3,197,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

