Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,024 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.79 and its 200 day moving average is $124.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

