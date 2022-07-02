Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 216 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $318.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.63 and its 200 day moving average is $352.05. The stock has a market cap of $309.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

