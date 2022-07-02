Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 92 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $177.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

