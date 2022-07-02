Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $231.63 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $164.41 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.96.
